All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5311 Fleetwood Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5311 Fleetwood Oaks
Last updated January 1 2020 at 9:41 AM

5311 Fleetwood Oaks

5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5311 Fleetwood Oaks Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED condo Water and Internet Paid. All appliances and washer and dryer included and household items. Located in the Medical District near UT Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital. Fully renovated one bedroom, one bath features hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with brand new appliances including a brand new full-size washer and dryer. New flat-screen Smart TVs in both living room and bedroom with wireless internet included! The unit is on the second floor, one covered parking space, a secure gated entrance, and a community pool area. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. One small to medium size pet welcome up to 40 pounds fully grown. Longer rental is preferred but 6 months is an option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks have any available units?
5311 Fleetwood Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks have?
Some of 5311 Fleetwood Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 Fleetwood Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
5311 Fleetwood Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 Fleetwood Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks is pet friendly.
Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks offers parking.
Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks have a pool?
Yes, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks has a pool.
Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks have accessible units?
No, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 Fleetwood Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, 5311 Fleetwood Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
PACIFICA
7550 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75201
The Arches at Park Cities
4400 W University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University