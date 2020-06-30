5311 Fleetwood Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED condo Water and Internet Paid. All appliances and washer and dryer included and household items. Located in the Medical District near UT Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital. Fully renovated one bedroom, one bath features hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with brand new appliances including a brand new full-size washer and dryer. New flat-screen Smart TVs in both living room and bedroom with wireless internet included! The unit is on the second floor, one covered parking space, a secure gated entrance, and a community pool area. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. One small to medium size pet welcome up to 40 pounds fully grown. Longer rental is preferred but 6 months is an option.