5310 Keller Springs Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Beautiful condo, remodeled in 2015 with lots of upgrades. Laminate and tile floors, Granite countertops and tiled backsplash in the kitchen, new windows, crown molding and fixtures, tiled fireplace, glass shower door, stainless steel appliances and water boiler replaced in 2019. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. One covered parking and one open. Pool view . The complex has gated entry, nice pools, landscaping, and 2 elevators. Close to tollway, Addison, Galleria and Willowbend Malls.