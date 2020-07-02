All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5310 Keller Springs Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5310 Keller Springs Road
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

5310 Keller Springs Road

5310 Keller Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Prestonwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5310 Keller Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Beautiful condo, remodeled in 2015 with lots of upgrades. Laminate and tile floors, Granite countertops and tiled backsplash in the kitchen, new windows, crown molding and fixtures, tiled fireplace, glass shower door, stainless steel appliances and water boiler replaced in 2019. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. One covered parking and one open. Pool view . The complex has gated entry, nice pools, landscaping, and 2 elevators. Close to tollway, Addison, Galleria and Willowbend Malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 Keller Springs Road have any available units?
5310 Keller Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5310 Keller Springs Road have?
Some of 5310 Keller Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 Keller Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5310 Keller Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 Keller Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5310 Keller Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5310 Keller Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 5310 Keller Springs Road offers parking.
Does 5310 Keller Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5310 Keller Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 Keller Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 5310 Keller Springs Road has a pool.
Does 5310 Keller Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5310 Keller Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 Keller Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 Keller Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
The Continental
1810 Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University