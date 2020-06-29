5301 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Adorable little mother in law suite. All new in and out. Has full bath and kitchen as well as attached 1 car garage. Washer and dryer are provided! Dishwasher, fridge, microwave, and oven in kitchen. Renter will have shared access of the backyard which includes a fire pit, vegetable garden, chicken coop, and patio. Rent includes all electric and wifi. Walking distance to Jake's Burgers, Sushi Axiom, Barcadia, The Porch, Mudsmith, and other KnoxHenderson bars and grills. Sprouts and Trader Joe's both less than 1 mile away.