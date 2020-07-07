5202 Pershing Street

Amenities

Perfect for Corporate Lease. Home is fully furnished. Rare 4 bedroom, Cochran Heights home situated within walking distance to all of Knox-Henderson upscale restaurant & shops. This updated home has been renovated from the studs and offers hardwood floors, nest system and tons of natural light. The open kitchen features a gas range, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Entertain friends in the large back yard with built in grill. There are too many amenities to list. A must see in a sought after location!