Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:23 PM

5202 Pershing Street

5202 Pershing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5202 Pershing Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect for Corporate Lease. Home is fully furnished. Rare 4 bedroom, Cochran Heights home situated within walking distance to all of Knox-Henderson upscale restaurant & shops. This updated home has been renovated from the studs and offers hardwood floors, nest system and tons of natural light. The open kitchen features a gas range, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Entertain friends in the large back yard with built in grill. There are too many amenities to list. A must see in a sought after location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Pershing Street have any available units?
5202 Pershing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Pershing Street have?
Some of 5202 Pershing Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Pershing Street currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Pershing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Pershing Street pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Pershing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5202 Pershing Street offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Pershing Street offers parking.
Does 5202 Pershing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Pershing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Pershing Street have a pool?
No, 5202 Pershing Street does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Pershing Street have accessible units?
No, 5202 Pershing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Pershing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 Pershing Street does not have units with dishwashers.

