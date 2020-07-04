Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

515 Lone Oak Drive Available 08/07/19 Move In Ready Dallas Home - Large Corner Lot, hardwoods throughout, Must see! - APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED AND UNDER REVIEW. Please go to our website www.dallaspropertymanagement.net. Spacious 3bedroom, 2bath home in established neighborhood. This fantastic home offers 2living, 2dining, open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout plus fresh paint throughout, Large corner lot across from elementary school. Heavily treed backyard and patio. Oversized garage, and much more. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Tenant required to maintain renter's insurance. Can be obtained through our platform for $15 per month per household. No Section 8. $125 Admin fee due along with security deposit at application approval. Owner must approve all applicants and pets. Pet deposit is $300-400 per pet (refundable) and a monthly pet rent of $15-$25 per pet. Please contact Prisela at 407-605-2095 to confirm.



