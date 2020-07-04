All apartments in Dallas
515 Lone Oak Drive

515 Lone Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

515 Lone Oak Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
515 Lone Oak Drive Available 08/07/19 Move In Ready Dallas Home - Large Corner Lot, hardwoods throughout, Must see! - APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED AND UNDER REVIEW. Please go to our website www.dallaspropertymanagement.net. Spacious 3bedroom, 2bath home in established neighborhood. This fantastic home offers 2living, 2dining, open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout plus fresh paint throughout, Large corner lot across from elementary school. Heavily treed backyard and patio. Oversized garage, and much more. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Tenant required to maintain renter's insurance. Can be obtained through our platform for $15 per month per household. No Section 8. $125 Admin fee due along with security deposit at application approval. Owner must approve all applicants and pets. Pet deposit is $300-400 per pet (refundable) and a monthly pet rent of $15-$25 per pet. Please contact Prisela at 407-605-2095 to confirm.

(RLNE3743148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Lone Oak Drive have any available units?
515 Lone Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Lone Oak Drive have?
Some of 515 Lone Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Lone Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 Lone Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Lone Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Lone Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 515 Lone Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 515 Lone Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 515 Lone Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Lone Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Lone Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 515 Lone Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 515 Lone Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 Lone Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Lone Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Lone Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

