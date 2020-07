Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 bed 1 and a half bath home with original hardwood floors throughout, detached garage, corner lot and large back yard. In desirable Inwood Gardens, this home is just moments from Love Field, Inwood Village, Highland Park Village, The Dallas North Tollway, Lemmon Ave, West Love retail district, and Southwestern Medical Center. Inwood Gardens' central location is second to none!