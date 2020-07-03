All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5053 Les Chateaux Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

5053 Les Chateaux Drive

5053 Les Chateaux Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5053 Les Chateaux Drive, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
Perfect first floor corner unit featuring hardwood floors throughout, large open floor-plan, spacious bedrooms with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets. New paint throughout, and light fixture added in living room. 2018 remodel includes brand new AC, new carpet in Master and second bedroom, & new tile and tub in second bathroom. Second exit located in Master bedroom leads to covered parking in back. Refrigerator and new washer & dryer included. HOA covers all utilities, except cable & internet. Beautiful courtyards with 2 pools on property. Conveniently located to next to Medical District and Highland Park, with easy access to DNT & I-35. Outanding property in highly desired Oak Lawn area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Les Chateaux Drive have any available units?
5053 Les Chateaux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5053 Les Chateaux Drive have?
Some of 5053 Les Chateaux Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Les Chateaux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Les Chateaux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Les Chateaux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5053 Les Chateaux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5053 Les Chateaux Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5053 Les Chateaux Drive offers parking.
Does 5053 Les Chateaux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5053 Les Chateaux Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Les Chateaux Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5053 Les Chateaux Drive has a pool.
Does 5053 Les Chateaux Drive have accessible units?
No, 5053 Les Chateaux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Les Chateaux Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Les Chateaux Drive has units with dishwashers.

