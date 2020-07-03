5053 Les Chateaux Drive

Amenities
Perfect first floor corner unit featuring hardwood floors throughout, large open floor-plan, spacious bedrooms with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets. New paint throughout, and light fixture added in living room. 2018 remodel includes brand new AC, new carpet in Master and second bedroom, & new tile and tub in second bathroom. Second exit located in Master bedroom leads to covered parking in back. Refrigerator and new washer & dryer included. HOA covers all utilities, except cable & internet. Beautiful courtyards with 2 pools on property. Conveniently located to next to Medical District and Highland Park, with easy access to DNT & I-35. Outanding property in highly desired Oak Lawn area.