5053 Les Chateaux Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool internet access

Perfect first floor corner unit featuring hardwood floors throughout, large open floor-plan, spacious bedrooms with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets. New paint throughout, and light fixture added in living room. 2018 remodel includes brand new AC, new carpet in Master and second bedroom, & new tile and tub in second bathroom. Second exit located in Master bedroom leads to covered parking in back. Refrigerator and new washer & dryer included. HOA covers all utilities, except cable & internet. Beautiful courtyards with 2 pools on property. Conveniently located to next to Medical District and Highland Park, with easy access to DNT & I-35. Outanding property in highly desired Oak Lawn area.