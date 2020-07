Amenities

hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming and rare find near Uptown! Guest quarter apartment nestled on a quiet street. Refinished hardwood floors. Close to downtown, shops, restaurants and nightlife! Single occupant only with day hours and quiet lifestyle. No pets, No smoking, No subletting or Airbnb. Call CSS for showing and Combo Code - Go and Show.