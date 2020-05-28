All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:17 AM

4803 Clover Haven Street

4803 Clover Haven Street · No Longer Available
Location

4803 Clover Haven Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well-kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home!! New carpet installed, jacuzzi tub in master, ceramic tile, spacious two car garage. Must see!! Will not last long! Tenant and tenant agent to verify all information within.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4803 Clover Haven Street have any available units?
4803 Clover Haven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4803 Clover Haven Street have?
Some of 4803 Clover Haven Street's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Clover Haven Street currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Clover Haven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 Clover Haven Street pet-friendly?
No, 4803 Clover Haven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4803 Clover Haven Street offer parking?
Yes, 4803 Clover Haven Street offers parking.
Does 4803 Clover Haven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 Clover Haven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 Clover Haven Street have a pool?
No, 4803 Clover Haven Street does not have a pool.
Does 4803 Clover Haven Street have accessible units?
No, 4803 Clover Haven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 Clover Haven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4803 Clover Haven Street does not have units with dishwashers.

