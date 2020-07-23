All apartments in Dallas
4614 Steel Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:17 PM

4614 Steel Street

4614 Steel St · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Steel St, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Available early July.. 3-Story Townhome with A 4th floor Huge 17x14 Rooftop Deck. French drain along the back. Wide open 2nd level entertainment: Kitchen-Living-Dining-Balcony. Gas Cooking. SS appliances with Bosch counter depth fridge. Hardwood flooring. Oversized windows. First-floor guest suite, concrete floors, sliding doors out to Large Wooden (Grass) Private Backyard. 3rd floor Master Suite with Built in blinds (sun proof and block out in bedrooms) oversized bath, double vanity, mirrored wall, glassed-in 'wet area' with double shower & tub, huge walk-in closet, additional walk-in closet off the bedroom. Third-floor guest suite with walk-in closet. Townhome is Located near Uptown, Love Field, Tollway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Steel Street have any available units?
4614 Steel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 Steel Street have?
Some of 4614 Steel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Steel Street currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Steel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Steel Street pet-friendly?
No, 4614 Steel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4614 Steel Street offer parking?
Yes, 4614 Steel Street offers parking.
Does 4614 Steel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Steel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Steel Street have a pool?
No, 4614 Steel Street does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Steel Street have accessible units?
No, 4614 Steel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Steel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 Steel Street has units with dishwashers.
