4614 Steel Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest suite

Available early July.. 3-Story Townhome with A 4th floor Huge 17x14 Rooftop Deck. French drain along the back. Wide open 2nd level entertainment: Kitchen-Living-Dining-Balcony. Gas Cooking. SS appliances with Bosch counter depth fridge. Hardwood flooring. Oversized windows. First-floor guest suite, concrete floors, sliding doors out to Large Wooden (Grass) Private Backyard. 3rd floor Master Suite with Built in blinds (sun proof and block out in bedrooms) oversized bath, double vanity, mirrored wall, glassed-in 'wet area' with double shower & tub, huge walk-in closet, additional walk-in closet off the bedroom. Third-floor guest suite with walk-in closet. Townhome is Located near Uptown, Love Field, Tollway