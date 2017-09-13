All apartments in Dallas
4310 Bowser Avenue
4310 Bowser Avenue

4310 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in a desirable, friendly, treed neighborhood of Oak Lawn with bigger of 2 floor plans at Inwood Townhomes. Home boasts 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, study & attached 2 car garage. Very open layout with tons of natural light. This home features granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, wood floors in living areas, skylights & 2nd floor study with attached half bath. Upgraded master suite has an en suite bath, fireplace & private balcony. 2nd bedroom has lovely renovated bathroom. Large patio off living room makes for an excellent entertainment space! 2 Blocks from Whole Foods, walking distance to Turtle Creek, HP, the Katy Trail & restaurants. Very centrally located to major highways & tollways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4310 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4310 Bowser Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4310 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 4310 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4310 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4310 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

