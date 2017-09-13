4310 Bowser Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome in a desirable, friendly, treed neighborhood of Oak Lawn with bigger of 2 floor plans at Inwood Townhomes. Home boasts 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, study & attached 2 car garage. Very open layout with tons of natural light. This home features granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, wood floors in living areas, skylights & 2nd floor study with attached half bath. Upgraded master suite has an en suite bath, fireplace & private balcony. 2nd bedroom has lovely renovated bathroom. Large patio off living room makes for an excellent entertainment space! 2 Blocks from Whole Foods, walking distance to Turtle Creek, HP, the Katy Trail & restaurants. Very centrally located to major highways & tollways.