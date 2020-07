Amenities

Move-in ready home with an amazing deck in Mockingbird Elementary! Hardwood floors throughout most of the home, laundry room with washer and dryer included, space for a mud room, and a half bath attached to the master bedroom. There is a room off the master that could be used as a home office, play room, gym or 3rd bedroom.