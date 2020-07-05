4223 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Rare opportunity to own an updated condo with DIRECT PRIVATE ACCESS TO THE KATY TRAIL. This 2 bed 2 bath condo features an open floor plan with hardwoods throughout, large windows providing a lot of natural light, a balcony overlooking Katy trail as well as a fenced in private patio with direct access to the trail. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master suite is located on the top floor away from everything else and includes a large master bath with a jetted tub and separate shower perfect for getting away and relaxing. The unit also comes with an attached two car garage. Water, trash and gas included in rent.