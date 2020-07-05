All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4223 Buena Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4223 Buena Vista Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:50 AM

4223 Buena Vista Street

4223 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4223 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to own an updated condo with DIRECT PRIVATE ACCESS TO THE KATY TRAIL. This 2 bed 2 bath condo features an open floor plan with hardwoods throughout, large windows providing a lot of natural light, a balcony overlooking Katy trail as well as a fenced in private patio with direct access to the trail. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The master suite is located on the top floor away from everything else and includes a large master bath with a jetted tub and separate shower perfect for getting away and relaxing. The unit also comes with an attached two car garage. Water, trash and gas included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4223 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4223 Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4223 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4223 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4223 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4223 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4223 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Cortland Waters Edge
1701 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75229
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University