Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:52 AM

4211 Holland Avenue

4211 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
A quiet complex with a great updated condo in the heart of Oak Lawn area. One bedroom and one bath with wood looking ceramic tile throughout. It has 5-inch crown molding and 6-inch baseboards, popcorn ceiling has been removed, new faucets in kitchen and bath. A large utility room, washer, dryer, and refrigerator will remain in the unit. Large 20 X 8 ft. stained patio with artificial grass and rocks at one end. Gated and reserved parking space U. A gate code is required to enter. Lovely and well-maintained courtyard. This unit has it's own washer and dryer but there is a laundry facility on-site as well. Close to all restaurants, hospitals and anything else you need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4211 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4211 Holland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4211 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4211 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4211 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4211 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 Holland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4211 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4211 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

