4211 Holland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated courtyard

A quiet complex with a great updated condo in the heart of Oak Lawn area. One bedroom and one bath with wood looking ceramic tile throughout. It has 5-inch crown molding and 6-inch baseboards, popcorn ceiling has been removed, new faucets in kitchen and bath. A large utility room, washer, dryer, and refrigerator will remain in the unit. Large 20 X 8 ft. stained patio with artificial grass and rocks at one end. Gated and reserved parking space U. A gate code is required to enter. Lovely and well-maintained courtyard. This unit has it's own washer and dryer but there is a laundry facility on-site as well. Close to all restaurants, hospitals and anything else you need.