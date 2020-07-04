4111 Herschel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3-story townhome steps away from Highland Park w HUGE Master retreat! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the combined downstairs living-dining-kitchen areas w French doors that open up to your private patio-garden. The updated kitchen is light & bright with ss appliances. Walking upstairs, the 2nd floor has a large guest bed-bath suite that can also be used as an office or 2nd living area. The 3rd floor boasts an amazing Master bed-bath suite w soaring vaulted ceiling that fill the room with an abundance of natural light. The bath has dual vanities & updated cabinetry & countertops with a large shower & ample closet space.