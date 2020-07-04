All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:49 AM

4111 Herschel Avenue

4111 Herschel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Herschel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3-story townhome steps away from Highland Park w HUGE Master retreat! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the combined downstairs living-dining-kitchen areas w French doors that open up to your private patio-garden. The updated kitchen is light & bright with ss appliances. Walking upstairs, the 2nd floor has a large guest bed-bath suite that can also be used as an office or 2nd living area. The 3rd floor boasts an amazing Master bed-bath suite w soaring vaulted ceiling that fill the room with an abundance of natural light. The bath has dual vanities & updated cabinetry & countertops with a large shower & ample closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Herschel Avenue have any available units?
4111 Herschel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Herschel Avenue have?
Some of 4111 Herschel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Herschel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Herschel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Herschel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4111 Herschel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4111 Herschel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Herschel Avenue offers parking.
Does 4111 Herschel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Herschel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Herschel Avenue have a pool?
No, 4111 Herschel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Herschel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4111 Herschel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Herschel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Herschel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

