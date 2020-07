Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool

Fantastic Condo Located in the Heart of Uptown Walking Distance to the Katy Trail. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo has Scraped Hardwood Floors, BRAND NEW CARPET, Stainless Steel Appliances & Carrera Marble Countertops. Nicely Sized Bedrooms and Bathrooms Perfect for Two! Outdoor Patio and Community Pool Great for Taking in the Summer Sun! Fully Gated Complex with 2 Assigned Parking Spots! Walking Distance to the Katy Trail, West Village, Dog Parks & Knox Henderson Shops.