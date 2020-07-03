All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4104 Shadow Gables Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4104 Shadow Gables Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:48 AM

4104 Shadow Gables Drive

4104 Shadow Gables Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4104 Shadow Gables Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful, victorian-style two-bedroom house located in a quiet subdivision near Dallas North Tollway. This is a perfect opportunity to live in Bent Tree Gables and attend Plano ISD top-rated schools. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all included for no extra cost. This home has updated wood flooring in the living, kitchen, and dining area! It also has been updated with contemporary lighting and fixtures throughout. It includes two courtyards, two master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and an attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Shadow Gables Drive have any available units?
4104 Shadow Gables Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 Shadow Gables Drive have?
Some of 4104 Shadow Gables Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Shadow Gables Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Shadow Gables Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Shadow Gables Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Shadow Gables Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4104 Shadow Gables Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Shadow Gables Drive offers parking.
Does 4104 Shadow Gables Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4104 Shadow Gables Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Shadow Gables Drive have a pool?
No, 4104 Shadow Gables Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Shadow Gables Drive have accessible units?
No, 4104 Shadow Gables Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Shadow Gables Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Shadow Gables Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brazos
4341 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University