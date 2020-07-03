4104 Shadow Gables Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautiful, victorian-style two-bedroom house located in a quiet subdivision near Dallas North Tollway. This is a perfect opportunity to live in Bent Tree Gables and attend Plano ISD top-rated schools. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all included for no extra cost. This home has updated wood flooring in the living, kitchen, and dining area! It also has been updated with contemporary lighting and fixtures throughout. It includes two courtyards, two master bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and an attached garage.