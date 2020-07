401 Newell Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Hollywood Heights Tudor duplex. 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WINDOW AIR UNITS, CEILING FANS, SPACE AND WALL HEATERS. UPDATED TILED BATHROOM WITH NEW TILE WALLS AND FLOORS. NEW VANITY AND FAUCETS. ON-SITE WASHER AND DRYER. ONE CAR GARAGE STORAGE ONLY. FENCED-IN YARD WITH LAWN SPRINKLER SYSTEM. OWNER MAINTAINS THE LAWN AND PAYS FOR SPRINKLER AND HOUSE WATER. KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDE: REFRIGERATOR AND GAS RANGE-OVEN. NEW REPLACEMENT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT AND NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT INSULATION IN THE ATTIC FOR LOWER UTILITY BILLS. DON'T MISS THIS ONE.