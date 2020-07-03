3930 McKinney Avenue

Amenities

2 WEEKS FREE & $500 giftcard incentives! Stunning & unique split-level, top floor end unit in Uptown luxury community! Soaring ceilings, private balcony & ample natural light make this loft-style 2BR a must-see. Downstairs Master has dual sinks and walk in closet. Upstairs Master has separate tub & shower, dual sinks & walk in closet. Full-size W&D included. Property amenities include pool, 24hr fitness center, urban dog park & more! Take advantage of living in West Village with some of the the best walkability Dallas has to offer to all the nearby retail & restaurants! See mgmt for details. Check out supplements for maps & info on the unbeatable location.