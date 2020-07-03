All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:30 AM

3930 McKinney Avenue

3930 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3930 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 WEEKS FREE & $500 giftcard incentives! Stunning & unique split-level, top floor end unit in Uptown luxury community! Soaring ceilings, private balcony & ample natural light make this loft-style 2BR a must-see. Downstairs Master has dual sinks and walk in closet. Upstairs Master has separate tub & shower, dual sinks & walk in closet. Full-size W&D included. Property amenities include pool, 24hr fitness center, urban dog park & more! Take advantage of living in West Village with some of the the best walkability Dallas has to offer to all the nearby retail & restaurants! See mgmt for details. Check out supplements for maps & info on the unbeatable location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 McKinney Avenue have any available units?
3930 McKinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3930 McKinney Avenue have?
Some of 3930 McKinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3930 McKinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3930 McKinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 McKinney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3930 McKinney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3930 McKinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3930 McKinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 3930 McKinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 McKinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 McKinney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3930 McKinney Avenue has a pool.
Does 3930 McKinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3930 McKinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 McKinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3930 McKinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

