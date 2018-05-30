All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:07 AM

3912 Avant St

3912 Avant Street · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Avant Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new construction
4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED!

Brand new construction minutes from hot south blvd area, five minutes from down town, easy access to I 35, 175 & I 45. Home features a modern layout with 4 bedrooms 2 baths, high ceilings, decorative crown molding, open floor plan, 42 cabinets, laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a waterfall kitchen island.

Rent - $1,850
Deposit One Months Rent
Application Fee - $100

NO PETS ALLOWED

AVAILABLE MAY 15th

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4819965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Avant St have any available units?
3912 Avant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Avant St have?
Some of 3912 Avant St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Avant St currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Avant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Avant St pet-friendly?
No, 3912 Avant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3912 Avant St offer parking?
No, 3912 Avant St does not offer parking.
Does 3912 Avant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 Avant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Avant St have a pool?
No, 3912 Avant St does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Avant St have accessible units?
No, 3912 Avant St does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Avant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Avant St has units with dishwashers.

