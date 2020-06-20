3828 San Jacinto Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Welcome to this amazing opportunity in Uptown. This 2 bedroom 2 bath town home offers easy access to Downtown, Deep Ellum, and North Dallas. This corner unit has a larger yard with privacy fence and deck space for entertaining. Upon entry you are welcomed with amazing stained concrete floors, closet storage, and bedroom with bathroom. Ground floor bedroom has patio access and plenty of windows. Upstairs you have a large wood floored living area with fireplace, dining area and open concept kitchen. Kitchen offers plenty of storage and cabinets topped with natural surfaces. Master bedroom is on third floor and has a large unique double shower bathing area. This clean, modern town home is move in ready.