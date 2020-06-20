All apartments in Dallas
3828 San Jacinto Street

3828 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Location

3828 San Jacinto Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Welcome to this amazing opportunity in Uptown. This 2 bedroom 2 bath town home offers easy access to Downtown, Deep Ellum, and North Dallas. This corner unit has a larger yard with privacy fence and deck space for entertaining. Upon entry you are welcomed with amazing stained concrete floors, closet storage, and bedroom with bathroom. Ground floor bedroom has patio access and plenty of windows. Upstairs you have a large wood floored living area with fireplace, dining area and open concept kitchen. Kitchen offers plenty of storage and cabinets topped with natural surfaces. Master bedroom is on third floor and has a large unique double shower bathing area. This clean, modern town home is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3828 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
3828 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3828 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 3828 San Jacinto Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3828 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
3828 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
No, 3828 San Jacinto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3828 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
No, 3828 San Jacinto Street does not offer parking.
Does 3828 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3828 San Jacinto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
No, 3828 San Jacinto Street does not have a pool.
Does 3828 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
No, 3828 San Jacinto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3828 San Jacinto Street has units with dishwashers.

