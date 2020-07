Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to a quiet cul-de-sac home on a large lot with two separate fenced in yards. This house has no carpet whatsoever! Perfect for any family. Rooms are all nice sized. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Updated gas fireplace is ready for cozy nights with a nice warm fire. Neighborhood is quiet and is in a very convenient location, close to LBJ, DFW, shopping, restaurants, and more. Ready for immediate move in.