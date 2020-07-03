3711 Commerce Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This is a very rare opportunity lease a FULLY FURNISHED three story townhome with a private gated entry and masterly appointed courtyard in flourishing Deep Ellum. This Fee Simple townhome has been meticulously cared for with thoughtful designer touches, giving softness to unique exposed brick interior walls with skylights for added natural light and a whole home audio system to charm visitors. Three outdoor areas, including a master balcony and a heated terrace with incredible views of downtown. Two car garage with additional storage. Come see this unique home with a very special master retreat in a neighborhood on the cutting edge of urban development.