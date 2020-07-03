All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:52 PM

3711 Commerce Street

3711 Commerce Street · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75226
Deep Ellum

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This is a very rare opportunity lease a FULLY FURNISHED three story townhome with a private gated entry and masterly appointed courtyard in flourishing Deep Ellum. This Fee Simple townhome has been meticulously cared for with thoughtful designer touches, giving softness to unique exposed brick interior walls with skylights for added natural light and a whole home audio system to charm visitors. Three outdoor areas, including a master balcony and a heated terrace with incredible views of downtown. Two car garage with additional storage. Come see this unique home with a very special master retreat in a neighborhood on the cutting edge of urban development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Commerce Street have any available units?
3711 Commerce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Commerce Street have?
Some of 3711 Commerce Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Commerce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Commerce Street pet-friendly?
No, 3711 Commerce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3711 Commerce Street offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Commerce Street offers parking.
Does 3711 Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Commerce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 3711 Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 3711 Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Commerce Street has units with dishwashers.

