/
Dallas, TX
/
3654 Durango Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:14 PM

3654 Durango Drive

3654 Durango Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3654 Durango Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Bachman-Northwest Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunningly remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home with detached garage minutes from Dallas Love Field. FULL of UPDATES including: HVAC (internal and external), wood floors (throughout), NEW doors, NEW windows, NEW paint & more! Brand-new finishes are light, bright & contemporary. Spacious L-shaped kitchen features new cabinets, granite countertops, hexagonal backsplash, pantry & wood flooring. Master bedroom lends natural light, perfect for a snuggling up with a book. Both bathrooms offer modernity with neutral paint colors, subway tile showers, recessed lighting & more. Large backyard includes a covered patio, perfect for entertaining friends & family! Location is key, enjoy easy access to highways 35, 635 & the DNT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Durango Drive have any available units?
3654 Durango Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3654 Durango Drive have?
Some of 3654 Durango Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Durango Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Durango Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Durango Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3654 Durango Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3654 Durango Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Durango Drive offers parking.
Does 3654 Durango Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Durango Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Durango Drive have a pool?
No, 3654 Durango Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Durango Drive have accessible units?
No, 3654 Durango Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Durango Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3654 Durango Drive has units with dishwashers.

