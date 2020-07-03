3530 Melinda Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Dallas home Love Field, MedCenter, Dwntwn - Property Id: 97507



Huge 4/2.5/2 home with close proximity to many Dallas attractions. Only 10 years old and plenty of flexible space for your family's needs. 3 living and 2 dining areas. Master on main, 3 large bedrooms and huge media/game room up. WBFP, stainless appliances, granite in kitchen, carpet/tile throughout, walk-in-closets. Laundry room with W/D connections. Located in west Dallas, with easy access to major freeways. No smoking. Pet restrictions apply; additional refundable deposit required.

Available Feb 23. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Must have a minimum credit score of 650. Small pets on case-by-case basis; additional refundable pet deposit required. No smoking.

