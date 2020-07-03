All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3530 Melinda Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3530 Melinda Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3530 Melinda Hills Drive

3530 Melinda Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3530 Melinda Hills Drive, Dallas, TX 75212
Kingsbridge Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Dallas home Love Field, MedCenter, Dwntwn - Property Id: 97507

Huge 4/2.5/2 home with close proximity to many Dallas attractions. Only 10 years old and plenty of flexible space for your family's needs. 3 living and 2 dining areas. Master on main, 3 large bedrooms and huge media/game room up. WBFP, stainless appliances, granite in kitchen, carpet/tile throughout, walk-in-closets. Laundry room with W/D connections. Located in west Dallas, with easy access to major freeways. No smoking. Pet restrictions apply; additional refundable deposit required.
Available Feb 23. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Must have a minimum credit score of 650. Small pets on case-by-case basis; additional refundable pet deposit required. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97507
Property Id 97507

(RLNE4666813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Melinda Hills Drive have any available units?
3530 Melinda Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Melinda Hills Drive have?
Some of 3530 Melinda Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Melinda Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Melinda Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Melinda Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Melinda Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Melinda Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 3530 Melinda Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Melinda Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Melinda Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Melinda Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 3530 Melinda Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Melinda Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 3530 Melinda Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Melinda Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 Melinda Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University