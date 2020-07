Amenities

dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Such a lovely cared for home in established Stellar Estates. The owner made sure they you wouldn't have to worry about anything but moving in. This home is absolutely clean with new carpet throughout, countertops, flooring, and other essentials. You will not find another home is this condition. Whether it's your first time renting or transitional from another place, you can truly call this home for now. Come take a look and see for your self!