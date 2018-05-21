All apartments in Dallas
3025 Tennessee Avenue

3025 Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Tennessee Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Perryton Drive

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home located in well desired Oak Cliff community just 1 block away from Kiest Park. Home was been completely renovated. Enjoy new bathroom, kitchen and bonus room. One look at this beauty, you will be sold.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
3025 Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3025 Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Tennessee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Tennessee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Tennessee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3025 Tennessee Avenue offer parking?
No, 3025 Tennessee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3025 Tennessee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Tennessee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Tennessee Avenue have a pool?
No, 3025 Tennessee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Tennessee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3025 Tennessee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Tennessee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Tennessee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 Tennessee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 Tennessee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

