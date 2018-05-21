Beautiful home located in well desired Oak Cliff community just 1 block away from Kiest Park. Home was been completely renovated. Enjoy new bathroom, kitchen and bonus room. One look at this beauty, you will be sold.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3025 Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
3025 Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3025 Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Tennessee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.