Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:31 AM

2919 Mayhew Dr

2919 Mayhew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2919 Mayhew Drive, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View features laminate and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections in a separate laundry room, a large fenced backyard, driveway parking and a two-car garage! [SBH-B] The home is in a great location near Casa View Shopping Center, home to Walmart Neighborhood Market, Pizza Hut, McDonalds, Chase Bank, Shell, Cicis, El Rancho Supermercado and much more. It's also a short drive to Larry G Smith Elementary School!

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Mayhew Dr have any available units?
2919 Mayhew Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 Mayhew Dr have?
Some of 2919 Mayhew Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 Mayhew Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Mayhew Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Mayhew Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 Mayhew Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2919 Mayhew Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2919 Mayhew Dr offers parking.
Does 2919 Mayhew Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Mayhew Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Mayhew Dr have a pool?
No, 2919 Mayhew Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Mayhew Dr have accessible units?
No, 2919 Mayhew Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Mayhew Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 Mayhew Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

