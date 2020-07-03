Rent Calculator
Dallas, TX
2781 Moffatt Avenue
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2781 Moffatt Avenue
2781 Moffatt Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2781 Moffatt Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
This a 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Fresh paint throughout home. Huge Fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2781 Moffatt Avenue have any available units?
2781 Moffatt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2781 Moffatt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2781 Moffatt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2781 Moffatt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2781 Moffatt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2781 Moffatt Avenue offer parking?
No, 2781 Moffatt Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2781 Moffatt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2781 Moffatt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2781 Moffatt Avenue have a pool?
No, 2781 Moffatt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2781 Moffatt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2781 Moffatt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2781 Moffatt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2781 Moffatt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2781 Moffatt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2781 Moffatt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
