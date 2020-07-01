All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

2650 Cedar Springs Road

2650 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

2650 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

A range of expertly designed floor plans

Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors

Integrated desk, bookcase and display niche

Elegant built-in wine rack

Spacious studies

Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving and seasonal clothing rods

Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms

Honeywell Wi-Fi 900i Touch Screen thermostat

Convenient access to the Katy Trail path from private balcony

Oversized soaking tub and shower

Under cabinet lighting

Stainless steel Energy Star appliances

Convenient under counter wine fridge

Butler’s pantry w/custom cabinetry & discrete entrance

Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave

Private storage

Expansive 10’ ceilings

Designer rolling shades

Designer lighting with recessed, pendant & track lighting

Full sized Whirlpool® Duet® front load washer and dryer

Unique barn sliding door feature

Convenient pass through laundry feature

Pre-wired intrusion alarm

Private Balcony

Granite or quartz countertop with designer oversized undermount sink

Custom cabinetry with 42” upper cabinets and glass front displays

Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting

Opulent track lighting in the dining area

Expansive 11’ ceilings

Luxurious wet bar ideal for entertaining

Tall tub dishwasher & electric range

Private garages

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Direct access to the Katy Trail

Resort style pool w/expansive tanning areas, private cabanas

Fully-equipped Wellness Center

Tower Lounge boasts seating areas & meeting space

Convenient pet park with pet spa

Multi-level parking garage

Lounge w/Wi-Fi cafe, TV & private dining space

Specialized Technogym cardio machines & rowing machine

Business lounge with PCs and Macs

Roof-top sky lounge pool w/Wi-Fi, TVs & entertaining spaces

Entertaining space with inviting fire pit

Grilling areas with premium cooking equipment

Convenient bike storage

Controlled access

Unparalleled views of Dallas

Free weights & individual strength training machines

=================================

In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
2650 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 2650 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2650 Cedar Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 2650 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 2650 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Cedar Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 2650 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 2650 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
Yes, 2650 Cedar Springs Road has accessible units.
Does 2650 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

