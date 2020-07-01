2650 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d’etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you’ve now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.



Apartment Amenities



A range of expertly designed floor plans



Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors



Integrated desk, bookcase and display niche



Elegant built-in wine rack



Spacious studies



Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving and seasonal clothing rods



Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms



Honeywell Wi-Fi 900i Touch Screen thermostat



Convenient access to the Katy Trail path from private balcony



Oversized soaking tub and shower



Under cabinet lighting



Stainless steel Energy Star appliances



Convenient under counter wine fridge



Butler’s pantry w/custom cabinetry & discrete entrance



Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave



Private storage



Expansive 10’ ceilings



Designer rolling shades



Designer lighting with recessed, pendant & track lighting



Full sized Whirlpool® Duet® front load washer and dryer



Unique barn sliding door feature



Convenient pass through laundry feature



Pre-wired intrusion alarm



Private Balcony



Granite or quartz countertop with designer oversized undermount sink



Custom cabinetry with 42” upper cabinets and glass front displays



Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting



Opulent track lighting in the dining area



Expansive 11’ ceilings



Luxurious wet bar ideal for entertaining



Tall tub dishwasher & electric range



Private garages



Community Amenities



Direct access to the Katy Trail



Resort style pool w/expansive tanning areas, private cabanas



Fully-equipped Wellness Center



Tower Lounge boasts seating areas & meeting space



Convenient pet park with pet spa



Multi-level parking garage



Lounge w/Wi-Fi cafe, TV & private dining space



Specialized Technogym cardio machines & rowing machine



Business lounge with PCs and Macs



Roof-top sky lounge pool w/Wi-Fi, TVs & entertaining spaces



Entertaining space with inviting fire pit



Grilling areas with premium cooking equipment



Convenient bike storage



Controlled access



Unparalleled views of Dallas



Free weights & individual strength training machines



In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!