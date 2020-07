Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bed 1 bath upstairs unit. Full kitchen with stackable washer and dryer. Hardwoods throughout with vintage fireplace and architectural details. One garage space in full detached garage. Plenty of off street parking. Just a few blocks from Whole Foods, Times Ten Cellars and all Old Town Lakewood has to offer.