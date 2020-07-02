2536 Maverick Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this updated cutie with original restored hardwood floors in bedrooms and living area. Updated fabulous kitchen has new tile flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances. The kitchen opens up to a large bonus room! New roof 2018. Bathrooms beautifully updated. Large fenced backyard with a large storage shed and attached 1 car garage with double car parking in front. Landscaping is done and the Texas star is already hanging in place. Just look, lease, and love this one!