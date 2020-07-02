All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2536 Maverick Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2536 Maverick Avenue
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:04 PM

2536 Maverick Avenue

2536 Maverick Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2536 Maverick Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this updated cutie with original restored hardwood floors in bedrooms and living area. Updated fabulous kitchen has new tile flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops and new appliances. The kitchen opens up to a large bonus room! New roof 2018. Bathrooms beautifully updated. Large fenced backyard with a large storage shed and attached 1 car garage with double car parking in front. Landscaping is done and the Texas star is already hanging in place. Just look, lease, and love this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 Maverick Avenue have any available units?
2536 Maverick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 Maverick Avenue have?
Some of 2536 Maverick Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 Maverick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Maverick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 Maverick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2536 Maverick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2536 Maverick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2536 Maverick Avenue offers parking.
Does 2536 Maverick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 Maverick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 Maverick Avenue have a pool?
No, 2536 Maverick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2536 Maverick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2536 Maverick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 Maverick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2536 Maverick Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
ALARA Uptown
2990 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Muse at Midtown
13675 Noel Road
Dallas, TX 75240
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University