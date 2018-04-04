All apartments in Dallas
2525 State Street
2525 State Street

2525 State St · No Longer Available
Location

2525 State St, Dallas, TX 75201
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
Spacious Corner Unit 3 Bedroom Queen Anne Victorian-Style Townhome with a Private Roof-Top Deck with Clear View of the Downtown Skyline. These 4-level Homes Feature a Spacious & Open Kitchen with Gas Cooktops, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances & a Wine Refrigerator. Enjoy Hickory Wood Flooring, 3-sided Fireplaces, a Ring Doorbell, Wet Bar, Ample Storage Closets Throughout & Full Sized WD included. Community Features Include: 2 Story Fitness Center, Dog Run, 24 hr Concierge & more. Enjoy Free Grocery Delivery to your Door from the Whole Foods Around the Corner. Ride the Free McKinney Ave Trolley to the Arts District or West Village, or Stroll through the Charming State Thomas Historic District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 State Street have any available units?
2525 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 State Street have?
Some of 2525 State Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
2525 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 2525 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 2525 State Street offers parking.
Does 2525 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 State Street have a pool?
Yes, 2525 State Street has a pool.
Does 2525 State Street have accessible units?
No, 2525 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 State Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 State Street has units with dishwashers.

