2525 State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge dog park gym parking pool

Spacious Corner Unit 3 Bedroom Queen Anne Victorian-Style Townhome with a Private Roof-Top Deck with Clear View of the Downtown Skyline. These 4-level Homes Feature a Spacious & Open Kitchen with Gas Cooktops, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances & a Wine Refrigerator. Enjoy Hickory Wood Flooring, 3-sided Fireplaces, a Ring Doorbell, Wet Bar, Ample Storage Closets Throughout & Full Sized WD included. Community Features Include: 2 Story Fitness Center, Dog Run, 24 hr Concierge & more. Enjoy Free Grocery Delivery to your Door from the Whole Foods Around the Corner. Ride the Free McKinney Ave Trolley to the Arts District or West Village, or Stroll through the Charming State Thomas Historic District.