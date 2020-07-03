All apartments in Dallas
2425 Victory Ave

2425 Victory Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Victory Avenue, Dallas, TX 75207
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
lobby
Be still my beating heart. This just can’t be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?

Apartment Amenities

Quartz Countertops

GE Profile Appliances

Hardwood Floors

Full Size Front Loading Washer and Dryer

Spacious Closets with Elfa Shelving and Custom Lighting

Keyless Entry

'Smart' Climate Control

Oversized Balconies and Terraces

Penthouse Apartment Homes Available

Community Amenities

Anchored by Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas - Victory Park and featuring some of Dallas' top curated retail and chef-driven dining destinations

Resident Social Space on the Mezzanine Level above the Main Lobby

8th Floor Amenity Deck with a Wi-Fi Lounge, Private Workstation, a Dining/Conference Room, Full Catering Kitchen, an Indoor/Outdoor Flex Space, Game Room Area, and Fitness Studio

Infinity Edge Pool Overlooking Victory Park and the Dallas Skyline

Additional Outdoor Amenities will include BBQ Grills, Dining Areas, Lounge Chairs, Cabanas, and a Wet Deck

Orange Theory Fitness - Now Open

Mesero Mexican Cantina - Now Open

About me!

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Victory Ave have any available units?
2425 Victory Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Victory Ave have?
Some of 2425 Victory Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Victory Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Victory Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Victory Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Victory Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2425 Victory Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Victory Ave offers parking.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 Victory Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2425 Victory Ave has a pool.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2425 Victory Ave has accessible units.
Does 2425 Victory Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Victory Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

