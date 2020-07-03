2425 Victory Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse gym game room parking pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access lobby

Be still my beating heart. This just can’t be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?



Apartment Amenities



Quartz Countertops



GE Profile Appliances



Hardwood Floors



Full Size Front Loading Washer and Dryer



Spacious Closets with Elfa Shelving and Custom Lighting



Keyless Entry



'Smart' Climate Control



Oversized Balconies and Terraces



Penthouse Apartment Homes Available



Community Amenities



Anchored by Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas - Victory Park and featuring some of Dallas' top curated retail and chef-driven dining destinations



Resident Social Space on the Mezzanine Level above the Main Lobby



8th Floor Amenity Deck with a Wi-Fi Lounge, Private Workstation, a Dining/Conference Room, Full Catering Kitchen, an Indoor/Outdoor Flex Space, Game Room Area, and Fitness Studio



Infinity Edge Pool Overlooking Victory Park and the Dallas Skyline



Additional Outdoor Amenities will include BBQ Grills, Dining Areas, Lounge Chairs, Cabanas, and a Wet Deck



Orange Theory Fitness - Now Open



Mesero Mexican Cantina - Now Open



About me!



Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.