2425 Victory Ave

Amenities
Be still my beating heart. This just can’t be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Quartz Countertops
GE Profile Appliances
Hardwood Floors
Full Size Front Loading Washer and Dryer
Spacious Closets with Elfa Shelving and Custom Lighting
Keyless Entry
'Smart' Climate Control
Oversized Balconies and Terraces
Penthouse Apartment Homes Available
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Anchored by Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas - Victory Park and featuring some of Dallas' top curated retail and chef-driven dining destinations
Resident Social Space on the Mezzanine Level above the Main Lobby
8th Floor Amenity Deck with a Wi-Fi Lounge, Private Workstation, a Dining/Conference Room, Full Catering Kitchen, an Indoor/Outdoor Flex Space, Game Room Area, and Fitness Studio
Infinity Edge Pool Overlooking Victory Park and the Dallas Skyline
Additional Outdoor Amenities will include BBQ Grills, Dining Areas, Lounge Chairs, Cabanas, and a Wet Deck
Orange Theory Fitness - Now Open
Mesero Mexican Cantina - Now Open
==============================
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I’m Sagai Tystad. I’m a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I’m totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.