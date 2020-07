Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded Dallas home! An open living area with back yard access provides endless possibilities. The kitchen has so much to offer with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space! Four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms offer plenty of space to entertain! Don't miss out on this home!