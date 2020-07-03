217 N. Waverly

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 2 bed 2 bath with bonus studio office - Historical Winnetka Heights Home - 2 bedrooms - 1 loft bedroom/office - 2 baths. This darling home is a serene property and pristine location. Everything is newly renovated! Big backyard and patio. Located in the heart of Oak Cliff with great walkability and neighbors. 2 pet maximum at $25/month/pet. Please reach out if you have questions or would like a tour! Tenant pays bills. Management responsible for maintenance and lawn care. Free reign over outside space if tenant so desires to create garden, etc.



