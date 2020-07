Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

NO DOGS CATS OK, NO DOGS CATS OK Beautifully restored 1913 Mansion turned 5 apartments, this is the smallest but also very nice with separate bedroom, bath, living room, and kitchen in a small space but very workable and good closet space.

Pretty kitchen and bath , very quiet premises well maintained. Refer to css for information for showing instructions on this property .. THIS PRICE INCUDES GAS, WATER, REady for occupancy, small but very nice unit, building, and grounds, very secure.