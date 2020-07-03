All apartments in Dallas
18006 Hillcrest Road
18006 Hillcrest Road

18006 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

18006 Hillcrest Road, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location near George Bush and Frankford. Previous builder model home! Flexible floorpan with HUGE home office or game room. Nice shaded, fenced backyard, carport, and open floor plan with high ceilings. Circular drive in front. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18006 Hillcrest Road have any available units?
18006 Hillcrest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 18006 Hillcrest Road currently offering any rent specials?
18006 Hillcrest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18006 Hillcrest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 18006 Hillcrest Road is pet friendly.
Does 18006 Hillcrest Road offer parking?
Yes, 18006 Hillcrest Road offers parking.
Does 18006 Hillcrest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18006 Hillcrest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18006 Hillcrest Road have a pool?
No, 18006 Hillcrest Road does not have a pool.
Does 18006 Hillcrest Road have accessible units?
No, 18006 Hillcrest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18006 Hillcrest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 18006 Hillcrest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18006 Hillcrest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18006 Hillcrest Road does not have units with air conditioning.

