18006 Hillcrest Road

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location near George Bush and Frankford. Previous builder model home! Flexible floorpan with HUGE home office or game room. Nice shaded, fenced backyard, carport, and open floor plan with high ceilings. Circular drive in front. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.