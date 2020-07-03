18006 Hillcrest Road

Amenities
Great location near George Bush and Frankford. Previous builder model home! Flexible floorpan with HUGE home office or game room. Nice shaded, fenced backyard, carport, and open floor plan with high ceilings. Circular drive in front. No smokers. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.