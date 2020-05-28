17835 Farley Trail

Amenities

Half Duplex unit for lease featuring split 2 bedroom floorplan with a private bathroom suite for each room! Spacious living room, decently sized kitchen with updated granite countertops, washer dryer and fridge included, with plenty of parking available in the back alley 2 car driveway with additional sidewalk parking in front. Fully fenced backyard is ideal for pets which allowed on case by case basis. Awesome duplex neighbors, tier one mom-n-pop property management with lighting quick response time, great proximity to PGBT and I-35, minutes from major work hubs in Addison, Frisco, and Plano, and more.