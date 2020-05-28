All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 17835 Farley Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
17835 Farley Trail
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:38 AM

17835 Farley Trail

17835 Farley Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17835 Farley Trail, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Half Duplex unit for lease featuring split 2 bedroom floorplan with a private bathroom suite for each room! Spacious living room, decently sized kitchen with updated granite countertops, washer dryer and fridge included, with plenty of parking available in the back alley 2 car driveway with additional sidewalk parking in front. Fully fenced backyard is ideal for pets which allowed on case by case basis. Awesome duplex neighbors, tier one mom-n-pop property management with lighting quick response time, great proximity to PGBT and I-35, minutes from major work hubs in Addison, Frisco, and Plano, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17835 Farley Trail have any available units?
17835 Farley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17835 Farley Trail have?
Some of 17835 Farley Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17835 Farley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
17835 Farley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17835 Farley Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 17835 Farley Trail is pet friendly.
Does 17835 Farley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 17835 Farley Trail offers parking.
Does 17835 Farley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17835 Farley Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17835 Farley Trail have a pool?
No, 17835 Farley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 17835 Farley Trail have accessible units?
No, 17835 Farley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 17835 Farley Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 17835 Farley Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Windsong
17717 Vail St
Dallas, TX 75287
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University