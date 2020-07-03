168 S Cisco Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Perfect roommate plan and very close to downtown.full baths on every floor. Large room with kitchenette and own W D connection on 1st floor. Master has large private terrace with views of downtown Dallas! Loft ceiling covered un cedar wet bar and has its own W D connection in closet. White Quartz throughout, wood floors. comes with new

WD and fridge. Secured with 3 Ring Cams and has 8' wood fence for side yard(small dog). VERY SECURE property. 1 mile from Whole Foods, next door to the Santa FE Trail and 1 mile from DEEP ELLUM. this is not your typical rental!