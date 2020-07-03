All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 10 2019 at 8:02 PM

168 S Cisco Street

168 South Cisco Street · No Longer Available
Location

168 South Cisco Street, Dallas, TX 75226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Perfect roommate plan and very close to downtown.full baths on every floor. Large room with kitchenette and own W D connection on 1st floor. Master has large private terrace with views of downtown Dallas! Loft ceiling covered un cedar wet bar and has its own W D connection in closet. White Quartz throughout, wood floors. comes with new
WD and fridge. Secured with 3 Ring Cams and has 8' wood fence for side yard(small dog). VERY SECURE property. 1 mile from Whole Foods, next door to the Santa FE Trail and 1 mile from DEEP ELLUM. this is not your typical rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 S Cisco Street have any available units?
168 S Cisco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 S Cisco Street have?
Some of 168 S Cisco Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 S Cisco Street currently offering any rent specials?
168 S Cisco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 S Cisco Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 S Cisco Street is pet friendly.
Does 168 S Cisco Street offer parking?
Yes, 168 S Cisco Street offers parking.
Does 168 S Cisco Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 S Cisco Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 S Cisco Street have a pool?
No, 168 S Cisco Street does not have a pool.
Does 168 S Cisco Street have accessible units?
No, 168 S Cisco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 168 S Cisco Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 S Cisco Street has units with dishwashers.

