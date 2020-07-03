168 S Cisco Street

Amenities
Perfect roommate plan and very close to downtown.full baths on every floor. Large room with kitchenette and own W D connection on 1st floor. Master has large private terrace with views of downtown Dallas! Loft ceiling covered un cedar wet bar and has its own W D connection in closet. White Quartz throughout, wood floors. comes with new
WD and fridge. Secured with 3 Ring Cams and has 8' wood fence for side yard(small dog). VERY SECURE property. 1 mile from Whole Foods, next door to the Santa FE Trail and 1 mile from DEEP ELLUM. this is not your typical rental!