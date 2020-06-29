All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1603 Alcazar Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1603 Alcazar Plaza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1603 Alcazar Plaza

1603 Alcazar Plaza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1603 Alcazar Plaza, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This very cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been recently updated. This home has lots of great space for entertaining guests! This property won't last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have any available units?
1603 Alcazar Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1603 Alcazar Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Alcazar Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Alcazar Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Alcazar Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza offer parking?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have a pool?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
Village Chase
5657 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Village on the Green
5301 Alpha Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University