This very cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been recently updated. This home has lots of great space for entertaining guests! This property won't last long! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have any available units?
1603 Alcazar Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1603 Alcazar Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Alcazar Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Alcazar Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Alcazar Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza offer parking?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have a pool?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Alcazar Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Alcazar Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
