1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage internet access

New Upscale leasing community offering move-in Specials! Come and see the newest modern rental townhomes in East Village Dallas! Gated community featuring high quality finishes including polished concrete, wood floors, 10 foot ceilings, vaulted ceilings in master bedroom, white quartz counters, custom cabinets, energy efficient windows, Wifi, Samsung stainless appliance package, Washer and dryer included, Smart Home, balconies and front yards to choose from! Pet Friendly! Inquire now for information about areas new homes, restaurants, coffee shops and outdoor beer garden. Photos are of Model Unit.*List price above is with a 2 year lease special.Call for appointment to view available units! Washer and Dryer included. Photos are of Model unit #202.

