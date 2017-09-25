All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - -.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - -
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:00 AM

1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - -

1518 North Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1518 North Carroll Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
New Upscale leasing community offering move-in Specials! Come and see the newest modern rental townhomes in East Village Dallas! Gated community featuring high quality finishes including polished concrete, wood floors, 10 foot ceilings, vaulted ceilings in master bedroom, white quartz counters, custom cabinets, energy efficient windows, Wifi, Samsung stainless appliance package, Washer and dryer included, Smart Home, balconies and front yards to choose from! Pet Friendly! Inquire now for information about areas new homes, restaurants, coffee shops and outdoor beer garden. Photos are of Model Unit.*List price above is with a 2 year lease special.Call for appointment to view available units! Washer and Dryer included. Photos are of Model unit #202.
New Upscale leasing community offering move-in Specials! Come and see the newest modern rental townhomes in East Village Dallas! Gated community featuring high quality finishes including polished concrete, wood floors, 10 foot ceilings, vaulted ceilings in master bedroom, white quartz counters, custom cabinets, energy efficient windows, Wifi, Samsung stainless appliance package, Washer and dryer included, Smart Home, balconies and front yards to choose from! Pet Friendly! Inquire now for information about areas new homes, restaurants, coffee shops and outdoor beer garden. Photos are of Model Unit.*List price above is with a 2 year lease special.Call for appointment to view available units! Washer and Dryer included. Photos are of Model unit #202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - have any available units?
1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - have?
Some of 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - -'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - currently offering any rent specials?
1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - is pet friendly.
Does 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - offer parking?
Yes, 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - offers parking.
Does 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - have a pool?
No, 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - does not have a pool.
Does 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - have accessible units?
No, 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 North Carroll Avenue - 401 - - has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Alexan Lower Greenville
5619 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University