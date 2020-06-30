1442 Waweenoc Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities new construction

Why rent when you can lease to own or purchase this newly constructed 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Complete with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, open and spacious layout. This home is waiting for YOU! Located in the heart of Dallas Alameda Heights subdivision. Just minutes from the highway. Quick drive to several local attractions including: Bishop Arts District, Uptown, Oak Lawn, and more. Mature trees and a cozy neighborhood feel are just the beginning. Make an appointment today!