All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1442 Waweenoc Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1442 Waweenoc Avenue
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:41 PM

1442 Waweenoc Avenue

1442 Waweenoc Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1442 Waweenoc Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
new construction
Why rent when you can lease to own or purchase this newly constructed 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Complete with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, open and spacious layout. This home is waiting for YOU! Located in the heart of Dallas Alameda Heights subdivision. Just minutes from the highway. Quick drive to several local attractions including: Bishop Arts District, Uptown, Oak Lawn, and more. Mature trees and a cozy neighborhood feel are just the beginning. Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Waweenoc Avenue have any available units?
1442 Waweenoc Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 1442 Waweenoc Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Waweenoc Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Waweenoc Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Waweenoc Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1442 Waweenoc Avenue offer parking?
No, 1442 Waweenoc Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Waweenoc Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Waweenoc Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Waweenoc Avenue have a pool?
No, 1442 Waweenoc Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Waweenoc Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1442 Waweenoc Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Waweenoc Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 Waweenoc Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Waweenoc Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Waweenoc Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
The Sawyer
3636 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University