1427 Cedar Hill Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

The three spacious bedrooms are pleasantly daylit and have ample closet space. The dining area flows nicely into the the living room, which has a brick fireplace and large windows looking out onto the covered front porch and the yard beyond. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a breakfast nook, and a walk-in pantry/laundry room. The gentle topography of the .33 acre lot and the mature trees make you feel miles away from the city even though downtown Dallas, Bishop Arts, and Sylvan Thirty are all a short distance away.



(RLNE4727370)