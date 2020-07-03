All apartments in Dallas
1394 Branchwood Place
1394 Branchwood Place

1394 Branchwood Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1394 Branchwood Pl, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Traditional 4-story detached townhome in the Cedars provides the feel of downtown living w out the downtown traffic, hustle & bustle. Enjoy the open concept floorplan: 3 bed, 3.1 bath w open floor plan is ready for you to entertain. Well-lit gourmet kitchen w gas range & lots of storage. Grill under the stars w a spectacular view of downtown Dallas on 4th FL open patio w outdoor kitchen: built-in grill & refrigerator ready for you to prep a sunset dinner. Just blocks from Gilley's, Alamo Drafthouse, 4 Corners Brewery, Canvas Hotel, DART & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 Branchwood Place have any available units?
1394 Branchwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1394 Branchwood Place have?
Some of 1394 Branchwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1394 Branchwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
1394 Branchwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 Branchwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 1394 Branchwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1394 Branchwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 1394 Branchwood Place offers parking.
Does 1394 Branchwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1394 Branchwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 Branchwood Place have a pool?
No, 1394 Branchwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 1394 Branchwood Place have accessible units?
No, 1394 Branchwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 Branchwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1394 Branchwood Place has units with dishwashers.

