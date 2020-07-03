1394 Branchwood Place

Amenities

Traditional 4-story detached townhome in the Cedars provides the feel of downtown living w out the downtown traffic, hustle & bustle. Enjoy the open concept floorplan: 3 bed, 3.1 bath w open floor plan is ready for you to entertain. Well-lit gourmet kitchen w gas range & lots of storage. Grill under the stars w a spectacular view of downtown Dallas on 4th FL open patio w outdoor kitchen: built-in grill & refrigerator ready for you to prep a sunset dinner. Just blocks from Gilley's, Alamo Drafthouse, 4 Corners Brewery, Canvas Hotel, DART & more.