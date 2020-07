Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

charming 3 bed 2 bath.. easy application... A quiet and Large lot renovated house with old style hardwood floors. Brand new paint throughout the house. New kitchen cabinets with new appliances : Gas stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and a garbage disposal. Large back yard with several mature trees. Attached garage which can be used as a storage space.