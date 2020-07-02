Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
1245 S Montreal Avenue
1245 S Montreal Avenue
1245 South Montreal Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1245 South Montreal Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Hampton Hills
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Come make this your home before the Holidays Landlord will pay half of the utilities!. The property conveniently located in the heart of Oak Cliff, minutes way from major highways and downtown Dallas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1245 S Montreal Avenue have any available units?
1245 S Montreal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1245 S Montreal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1245 S Montreal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 S Montreal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1245 S Montreal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1245 S Montreal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1245 S Montreal Avenue offers parking.
Does 1245 S Montreal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 S Montreal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 S Montreal Avenue have a pool?
No, 1245 S Montreal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1245 S Montreal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1245 S Montreal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 S Montreal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 S Montreal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 S Montreal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 S Montreal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
