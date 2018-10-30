1227 South Montclair Avenue

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, off-street parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near a variety of local businesses, including Paleteria Delicias, Pinata City, Hamburgee Selena, and Ms Sue's Christian Day Care. It's just one street away from the bus stop and the DART! It's not far from a Tom Thumb for your grocery needs, Planet Fitness, and the Dallas Zoo! One block away is Winnetka Elementary School. Verifying utilities is tenant responsibility!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



