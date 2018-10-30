All apartments in Dallas
1227 South Montclair Avenue
Last updated March 21 2019 at 10:41 AM

1227 South Montclair Avenue

1227 South Montclair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1227 South Montclair Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, off-street parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near a variety of local businesses, including Paleteria Delicias, Pinata City, Hamburgee Selena, and Ms Sue's Christian Day Care. It's just one street away from the bus stop and the DART! It's not far from a Tom Thumb for your grocery needs, Planet Fitness, and the Dallas Zoo! One block away is Winnetka Elementary School. Verifying utilities is tenant responsibility!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 South Montclair Avenue have any available units?
1227 South Montclair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 South Montclair Avenue have?
Some of 1227 South Montclair Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 South Montclair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1227 South Montclair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 South Montclair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1227 South Montclair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1227 South Montclair Avenue offer parking?
No, 1227 South Montclair Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1227 South Montclair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 South Montclair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 South Montclair Avenue have a pool?
No, 1227 South Montclair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1227 South Montclair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1227 South Montclair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 South Montclair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1227 South Montclair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

