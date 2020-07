Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This updated brick custom rests in the Lochwood Addition where rolling hills, lush creeks & mature trees enhance this urban oasis near White Rock Lake. The open floorplan makes the most of the interior space with refinished hardwood floors, a granite kitchen w-stainless gas cook top, a elegant dining, spacious living room with a WBFP, master suite with private tiled bath with shower, 2 guest bedrooms with access to hall bath with tub & stackable washer & dryer.