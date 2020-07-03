All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1142 W Clarendon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1142 W Clarendon Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:27 AM

1142 W Clarendon Drive

1142 West Clarendon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1142 West Clarendon Drive, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Amazing remodeled Craftsman in the heart of Oak Cliff! This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath was taken to the studs, reimagined and rebuilt the right way. All work was permitted and includes new HVAC, electrical, plumbing, roof, fence, wood siding, windows, appliances, driveway and landscaping. This home is as cute as it can be, just moments away from great amenities like the Bishop Arts District with all of its restaurants, the Texas Theater, Stevens Park Golf Course, Kidd Springs Park, the Dallas Zoo, and of course Downtown Dallas. Everything in this home has been redone, it's move in ready and waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 W Clarendon Drive have any available units?
1142 W Clarendon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 W Clarendon Drive have?
Some of 1142 W Clarendon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 W Clarendon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1142 W Clarendon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 W Clarendon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1142 W Clarendon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1142 W Clarendon Drive offer parking?
No, 1142 W Clarendon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1142 W Clarendon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 W Clarendon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 W Clarendon Drive have a pool?
No, 1142 W Clarendon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1142 W Clarendon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1142 W Clarendon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 W Clarendon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 W Clarendon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Parkway Place
19002 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
The Link on Maple
5219 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl
Dallas, TX 75237

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University