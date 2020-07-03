1142 W Clarendon Drive

Amenities

Amazing remodeled Craftsman in the heart of Oak Cliff! This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath was taken to the studs, reimagined and rebuilt the right way. All work was permitted and includes new HVAC, electrical, plumbing, roof, fence, wood siding, windows, appliances, driveway and landscaping. This home is as cute as it can be, just moments away from great amenities like the Bishop Arts District with all of its restaurants, the Texas Theater, Stevens Park Golf Course, Kidd Springs Park, the Dallas Zoo, and of course Downtown Dallas. Everything in this home has been redone, it's move in ready and waiting for you!